BADIN/SHIKARPUR/MIRPURKHAS - Different rallies and events were organised across the province to observe Defence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday. In Badin, Social Welfare Department Badin organised a rally led by Abdul Ghafar Khoso, Deputy Director, Social Welfare Badin and attended by a large number of office employees.

Meanwhile, different private and govt schools and colleges also organised rallies to observe Defence Day and express solidarity with occupied Kashmir.

Town Committee, Tando Bago also held a rally with Taluka level Govt officials led by Khan Sahib Jamali, Chairman, Town Committee, Tando Bago, including police and Army officers and went to the parents of martyrs and paid rich tribute to them and offered Fateha.

The main event was organised by district administration at DC Chowk Badin which was led by Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, Deputy Commissioner Badin and Ali Asghar Halipoto, chairman, district Council Badin, Hassan Sardar Niazi, Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Badin, Mumtaz Notkani, District Education Officer, Secondary Education, Agha Aslam Pathan, District Education Officer, Primary education Badin, Mohammad Khan Samoon, District Education Focal person, district Badin and participated by hundreds of participants hailing from different departments, representatives of civil society, journalists and other citizens.

SHIKARPUR

A good number of rallies were took out by political, religious, city organisations, traders and especially journalists to mark Defense Day and expressed their solidarity with Kashmir people. Journalist’s rally was leading by Rahim Bakhsh Jamali, Nazir Qureshi, the president and General Secretary of Shikarpur Press Club, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahim Bakhsh Jamali, Agha Israr, Sultan Rind, AK Soomro, Waheed Phulpoto, Rahmatullah Soomro, Sodho James and others paid great tribute to martyrs of 6th September of 1965 and termed them Heroes of Pakistan and encouraged the youths of Pakistan to learn a lesson from the history and love their martyrs, who fought with bravery and protect their beloved land, and respect the families of martyrs.

Phulpoto said that we were celebrating Defense Day as Kashmir Day because Indian government forcibly occupied the territory of Kashmir and removed article 370 which acknowledges the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir in terms of autonomy.

MIRPURKHAS

PTI district Mirpurkhas leadership took out rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people. Participants of the rallies carried banners and national flags raising slogans in support of Kashmiri people and against the Indian government.

On behalf of district administration, a rally took out from divisional commissioner complex Mirpurkhas office led by Additional Deputy Commissioner MIrpurkhas 1, Salamat Memon in which government officers and notables participated.

Different schools and colleges also organised programmes to mark the day. Led by District Education Officer Primary Mirpurkhas Naved Alam Abro, teachers and students took out rally from some schools of Satellite Town while they raised slogans in support of Kashmiri people and Pak Army.

Security remained strict as police were deployed at the main roads as well as exit and entry ways of the city to avert any untoward incident.

Report said that rallies also took out in Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Jhuddo, Tando Jan Muhammad, Naokot, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Sindhri, Phuladyyoon, Hingorno, Khaan, Jhilori and other areas.