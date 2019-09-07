Share:

KANDHKOT - The Health Department Kashmore has completely failed to control mosquito-borne diseases which have been spreading rapidly throughout district.

It was reported that due to negligence of malaria control department the mosquito-borne diseases have been spreading vastly in various parts of the district particularly hundreds of cases of malaria have been reported. Despite heavy budget malaria department has not been providing facilities to masses such as drugs, nets, coils and spray in affected areas.

People of various localities told this scribe that malaria disease had been rampant in various areas of Kandhkot, Kashmore, Buxapur, Gouspur, Guddu, Tangwani. They complained that malaria control department had yet to start malaria spray in their areas.

When this scribe approached renowned doctor on the condition of anonymity, he told that Pakistan’s heath system especially remote areas still lacked the capacity to control these seasonal outbreaks, and the authorities should have planned ahead better.

To a query he told that it was caused by parasites of species plasmodium which are spread through bites infected female anopheles mosquitoes called malaria vector. However malaria is not transmitted from person to person. It bites especially time of dusk and dawn, he added.