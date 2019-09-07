Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday ordered a probe into alleged mismanagement of Hajj 2019 arrangements.

Chairing a committee meeting here, Maulana Asad Mehmood directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to take action against those found responsible.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri told the committee that the ministry would comply with its directives and provide the required information to the investigators.

He said he was a frequent visitor to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and could say with confidence that the Hajj 2019 arrangements were the best.

Maulana Asad said the committee did not intend the character assassination of the minister or the secretary, but wanted an inquiry into the Hajj operation as lots of pilgrims reportedly suffered during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

He further said the ministry had already admitted that out of 47 Makatibs, there was problem with six, while the licences of two others were also cancelled.