Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Interior Friday clarified that a notification being circulated on social media regarding declaration of six holidays commencing from September 6 due to some security threats is fake. “The official letter about six holidays being circulated on social media is fake as the Ministry of Interior has not issued any such notification,” said a statement issued by the ministry. The ministry warned the people not to circulate false information on social media. “It is notified for general information that the Government of Pakistan has declared 6 holidays commencing from 6th September 2019 to 11th September 2019, all private and public offices (including Federal and Provincial) will remain closed during the above mentioned period due to security threat in the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram,” the fake notification says.