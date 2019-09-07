Share:

Pakistan Air Force day was celebrated across the country as Martyrs' day on Saturday with a renewed pledge to safeguard the country from any aggression.

The day pays homage to Pakistan Air Force for its role in defending the aerial borders of the country in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965.

It was on this day in 1965 that Pakistan Air Force`s flying ace Muhammad Mahmood Alam set a world record by shooting down five planes of Indian Air Force in less than a minute.

Similarly, in a strike against Halwara airfield, Squadron leader Sarfaraz Rafiqui and flight lieutenant Younis Hussain shot down four Indian planes and did not left the battlefield even after their guns were jammed.

To mark the day, special ceremonies were held at all bases of Pakistan Air Force.

A wreath laying ceremony was also held at the grave of country's youngest Nishan-e-Haider Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed in Karachi.

Special prayers and Quran Khawani were also held for the martyrs of 1965 and 1971 wars and those who laid down their lives in action since

creation of Pakistan.