ABU DHABI - An event was held today at the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi to observe the 54thDefence Day of Pakistan. In line with the decision of the Government of Pakistan to commemorate this year’s Defence Day as “Kashmir Solidarity Day”, the congregation also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

The event was attended by a large number of Pakistani community including deputationists of Pakistan Armed Forces based in the UAE as well as Embassy officials. During the event, documentaries on Defence Day and latest developments in Indian occupied Kashmir were screened. Special Messages of the President, the Prime Minister and the Army Chief were read out.

Mr. Ghulam Dastgir, Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates, in his remarks, paid tribute to the martyrs and their families and hailed the courage and professionalism of the Armed forces of Pakistan. Expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir and condemning the atrocities of the Indian armed forces, the Ambassador said that the voice of Kashmiris could not be silenced through aggression, nor they could be deprived of their right to self-determination. He reiterated that the Government of Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle against the foreign occupation. He called upon the international community to play its part in the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute according to the UN Security Council resolutions and in consultations with the Kashmiris for sustainable peace and stability in the region. He also urged the international community to take note of fast deteriorating situation followed by continuous curfew imposed by Indian Forces in Jammu and Kashmir and take practical steps to force India to reverse the illegal action taken, and respect human rights of Kashmir people.

At the end of the function, special prayers were offered for the martyrs and for an early resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.