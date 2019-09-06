Share:

MUZAFFARABAD-Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said the people of India-held Kashmir (IoK) are not alone as the entire Pakistani nation and Azad Kashmir people are standing by them on all fronts.

Sardar Masood Khan addressed a ceremony in connection with Defence and Martyrs Day in Muzaffarabad, and urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to stop India from committing genocide in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the UN Security Council should take practical steps to end the miseries and agony of Kashmiri people.

“In the past, United Nations had remained confined with resolutions and statements. No it should take some practical steps to address grievances of Kashmiri people”.

Masood Khan said Indian actions in Indian Kashmir have put peace and security of entire region at stake. He said the UN Security Council should take practical steps to end the miseries and agony of Kashmiri people.

He also asked Indian civil society to play its role for ending fascist regime.

He affirmed that no power of the world can deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their right to self-determination. He said the people in the Kashmir valley have been fighting against the Indian tyranny and oppression over the last seven decades.

Masood Khan said this is a day to pay homage to the families of the martyrs. Pakistan has fought six wars for Kashmiris and is continuing its support though political and diplomatic efforts, he said.

India made a big mistake by challenging Pakistan in 1965, and the whole nation stood united against the enemy, he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said India once again attacked the Kashmir valley and the region on August 05 by scrapping IoK’s autonomy. India has planned to silent the voices of Kashmiris by torturing them, and Pakistan is highlighting its atrocities across the globe, he concluded.

“India had attacked on Jammu and Kashmir by changing its special status. Attack on Jammu and Kashmir is tantamount to attack on Pakistan and the nation is united to face any eventuality from the side of its enemy.”