Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan continues to seek global support on the Kashmir issue ahead of the United Nations General Assembly session this month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the UNGA on September 27 and has vowed to raise the issue at the international forum.

In his address to the nation on the Kashmir issue after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, PM Khan assured the people of Pakistan that his government will stand by the Kashmiris till India lifts the restrictions in the Valley.

Referring to his scheduled address to the UN General Assembly PM Khan said: “I will tell the world about this, I have shared this with heads of state that I have been in contact with. I will raise this issue at the UN as well.”

This week, Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nations said Maleeha Lodhi said Prime Minister Khan’s address to the UN General Assembly will be “historic.”

Tensions have been high in the region since India repealed Article 370 of its constitution on August 5, thereby revoking the special status granted to Kashmir. The valley has been under lock down ever since, with a curfew imposed on people’s movement and little information going in or out.

Pakistan has urged the international community to take notice of the situation and pressure India to lift the curfew.

As part of the diplomatic campaign, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday telephoned his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah.

The Malaysian FM has expressed concern over prevailing human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir and reaffirmed support for protection of rights of Kashmiri people.

FM Qureshi said that life remains paralyzed in occupied Kashmir due to continuation of curfew there over the last one month.

The Foreign Minister said Indian unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir had endangered the regional peace and security.

He said that millions of armless Kashmiri people were looking towards the international community especially the Muslim world to get the Indian atrocities stopped.

“Both the foreign ministers agreed to continue their joint efforts and maintain contacts for regional peace,” said an official statement.

Meanwhile, in a message on the Defence Day of Pakistan, FM Qureshi reminded India of the 1965 defeat.

“Today we send a message that a nation that is strong enough to defend its own borders and give a befitting response to unwarranted aggression like it did in 1965 also possesses the capacity to defend the rights of the Kashmiri people,” he said.

He added: “As we observe the Defence Day of Pakistan, we are also expressing solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.”

Today, he said, “we send a message to the Indian Government that Pakistan and the Kashmiris categorically reject the illegal and unilateral actions of India in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

Pakistanis, the FM said will “not rest or sleep, nor acquiesce or give up, until India ceases its horrendous human rights violation in Kashmir and the Kashmiris achieve their legitimate right to self-determination as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.”