Share:

Pakistan has rejected a request by India to allow its president to use its airspace during his flight to Iceland, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said during an interview on Saturday.

The decision was approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Qureshi added.

Pakistan rejected the request based on the alarming human rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK), said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Highlighting the situation in occupied Kashmir, Qureshi said that the Indian government had deprived the people in Kashmir from basic necessities for 34 days now.

"A terrible injustice is being carried out in occupied Kashmir and the Indian government has refused to budge from their hard line position on the issue," the foreign minster remarked.