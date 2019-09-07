Share:

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Saturday, September 7, observes its 54th Air Force Day across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of the PAF for sacrificing their lives in defence of the country during the Indo-Pak War in 1965.

PAF flying ace Muhammad Mahmood Alam had shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets in less than 60 seconds.

Ceremonies were held at the tombs of Rashid Minhas and MM Alam in Karachi. A smartly turned-out contingent of cadets presented guard of honour, at the tombs of Rashid Minhas and MM Alam during ceremonies held in Karachi.

With traditional fervour, special prayers were offered for the martyred souls at all PAF bases and installations.

Air-Vice Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghuman presided over the ceremony as the special guest. He laid a floral wreath and offered prayers at the tombs of veteran officer Rashid Minhas.

At the important event of the day, Air-Vice Marshal Ghuman, in his talk to the media, recalled that after the infamous Pulwama incident, India had attempted to launch aggression against Pakistan; however the PAF gave befitting response to the IAF.

Air Force Day’s main ceremony will be held in Islamabad at the PAF Headquarters, where Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan will address the nation with remembrance of veteran officers for rendering matchless sacrifices for the country.