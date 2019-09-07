Share:

SIALKOT - A large number of people including women and children on Friday thronged Shuhada Park to witness the 1965 Indo-Pak War memories in shape of the invading Indian tanks and plan displayed there, known as the world’s biggest graveyard of as many as 600 invading Indian Tanks there.

Senior Pak Army officials saluted the Shuhada and Ghazis of Sep 6, 1965 Indo-Pak War. They also laid floral wreaths on the graves of the martyrs during a special ceremony held at monument of the martyrs in Chawind here.

The people, especially children, showed keen interest in the Indian tanks and planes displayed there and paid homage to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland near Chawinda during the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

They also laid the floral wreathes on the graves of these Shuhada and saluted them for their bravery.

During the 1965 Indo-Pak War, the people of Chawinda wrote a golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland in the world’s biggest war of tanks, by laying down under the invading Indian tanks with bombs and blew up themselves, destroying hundreds of Indian tanks, turning Chawinda into a graveyard of Indian tanks.

On the occasion, people expressed that September 6 stands out as a symbol of enduring display of unity, Faith and Discipline as a nation. They said that people of Sialkot also wrote a golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland near Sialkot during the September 06, 1965 Indo-Pak War.

They revealed that compared to 1965, Pakistan today has emerged as more resilient and vibrant country with strong conventional and non-conventional power.

The day reminds us of determination, selflessness and sacrifices of our Armed Forces, which they had rendered for the Defence of Pakistan, they added.