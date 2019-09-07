Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a joint sitting of the parliament and National Assembly session on coming Thursday and Friday respectively.

The President, according to the parliamentary tradition, will address the joint sitting of the parliament to formally initiate the second parliamentary session of incumbent government. Both the joint sittings of the parliament and National Assembly session, scheduled to be held on last week, were cancelled by the President without sharing any specific reasons.

Despite the criticism from opposition side for cancelling the sessions, President of the country has constitutional power to revoke and summon the joint session of parliament, National Assembly and Senate sessions. The president, exercising his powers, has now once again summoned both the sessions.

Political and constitutional experts said the PTI’s government has already been criticized for frequently changing time and date of the scheduled session. The government should avoid frequently changing time and date to avoid criticism.