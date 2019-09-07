Share:

BAHAWALPUR/ SARGODHA/MANDI BAHAUDDIN/GUJRANWALA/SIALKOT/BURWALA - The Defence and Martyrs Day was observed with traditional zeal and national spirit here across Punjab and glowing tribute was paid to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the integrity, sovereignty and solidarity of the motherland.

In Bahawalpur: The Defence and Martyrs Day was observed with traditional zeal and national spirit here under Bahawalpur Corps on Friday. The daylong celebrations started with special prayers for sovereignty, solidarity and integrity of Pakistan.

Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan, Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), Commander Bahawalpur Corps laid floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument at a ceremony and offered fateha. He interacted with shuhadha families and while speaking on the occasion, the Corps Commander highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifices rendered by the martyrs of the armed forces and paid homage to them.

An exhibition of weapons and equipment possessed by the armed forces was held at Noor Mahal Polo Ground Bahawalpur. General Officer Commanding, Major General Muhammad Zahid Khan inaugurated the exhibition, which attracted a large number of people, from all walks of life, including women and children. Visitors were also informed about functioning of various life weapons systems displayed at the exhibition.

To pay homage to the Pakistan Army soldiers and officers who laid their lives for the motherland, wreath laying ceremonies were also held at the monuments and graves of Shuhadha. General Officer Commanding, Major General Adnan Asif Jah Shad laid wreath on the grave of Major Tufail Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider at village Tufailabad, Vehari and Major General Ali Amir Awan, Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) paid tribute at the monument of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider at Sulaimanki in wreath laying ceremony.

Floral wreath was laid on behalf of Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Corps Commander Bahawalpur, Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan, Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) by General Officer Commanding Major General Adnan Asif Jah Shad on the grave of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider at village Tufailabad, Vehari.

Maj Tufail Muhammad Shaheed was born in 1914 in Hosiarpur. He was commissioned into 16th Punjab Regiment in 1943.

In SARGODHA: The main ceremony of National and Hilal-e-Isqalal flag-hoisting on Defence Day was arranged at Jinnah Hall Campus here. Divisional Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Sheikh was the chief guest. Spekaing on the occasion, the Commissioner said that the nation is proud of the brave Armed Forces, which has established historic precedence of gallantry during the war of 1965 and defended the country against the evil designs of enemy. He stressed the need for unity, saying that every individual would have to maintain unity among their ranks. A ceremony was also held a railway station wherein Assistant Transportation Officer (ATO) Waqar Hassan and other speakers paid homage to Pak Army martyrs over bravery and also expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brethren. The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Armed Forces and Kashmiri Brethren.

Furthermore flower wreathes were placed at the grave of martyr Captain Aquib Javed in village Nothien of Bhera by the civil and military authorities who had embraced martyrdom at Awaran in Balochistan during an operation against terrorists in July 2019.

In BUREWALA: The Defence Day was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm as day dawn with special prayers for the sovereignty and integrity of the country at the mosques and people enthusiastically paid homage to the martyrs of 1965 war and in support of Kashmiri people.

A special ceremony to commemorate the day was held at mausoleum of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed “Nishan-e-Haider” at Chak 253/EB Tufailabad, where General Officer Commanding (GOC) 26 Division Maj-Gen Adnan Asif Jah along with Brigadier Muhammad Azeem Farooq laid floral wreaths on the behalf of the Chief of Army Staff on the grave of the martyr. A contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour to the martyr. Vehari Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, DPO Saqin Sultan Mahmood, ASP Burewala Asif Raza, Assistant Commissioner Rana Aurangzeb, former UC Nazim Ch Zia Akhtar also laid floral wreaths to pay homage to the sacrifice of national hero who embraced martyrdom for the defence and sovereignty of the motherland.

A police contingent also presented guard of honour.

District Vehari administration organized a ceremony at Divisional Public School Burewala to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pak Army and to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir. A large number of citizens, including civil society, doctors, lawyers, businessmen, politicians, activists of religious organizations participated.

In MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Ex-Servicemen of Mandi Bahauddin district observed Defence Day as Solidarity Day with Kashmir. In this respect, a rally was held at Committee Chowk under arrangements Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS).

Addressing the rally PESS leaders paid tributes to martyrs and their families for their sacrifices in defence of homeland. They said that during 1965 war, unity and spirits of every member of the nation was exemplary. They fought the war with courage and defeated nefarious designs of the enemy to capture Lahore. They paid tributes to Kashmiri freedom fighter for their struggle and sacrifices liberating their land from Indian occupation. They condemned India and its armed forces for continuing terror and brutal attack on Kashmiris and warned them of serious consequences if they did not restore special status of the Kashmir. They said they are at the beck and call of Government to fight for their cause. They said their hearts beat with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and they would never lag behind when called upon.

In GUJRANWALA: The Defence and Martyrs day of Pakistan was also celebrated in Gujranwala with traditional fervour and solemnity here on Friday. Dozens of rallies and functions were held in different parts of the district in which citizens paid rich tribute to the martyrs of 6th September, 1965 and also showed solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir.

Main function was held at District Council Hall, in which Divisional Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar, RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi, CPO Dr Moeen Masood, PTI leaders and citizens participated in a large number.

Rallies were also held by the various relations, political and social organizations. The speakers paid respects to martyrs of 1965 War and said that those who had laid down their lives for the motherland would always be remembered. They said that the nation is proud of their courageous armed forces who have always defended the country bravely against the enemies. The participants of rallies also chanted slogans against India and in favour of people of occupied Kashmir.

In SIALKOT: People observed National Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and national spirit, renewing the pledge to sacrifice lives for upholding the prestige of Pakistan and defend the motherland. They paid homage to the martyrs and Ghazis of September 06, 1965 Indo-Pak War.

The day dawned with special prayers in all the mosques for national solidarity, integrity, prosperity and peace.

In Sialkot, the main “Hilal-e-Istaqlal” hoisting ceremony was held at historic Sialkot Fort here. Station Commander Sialkot Cantt Brig Ayaz Masud Khan, Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq hoisted the Hilal-e-Istaqlal there.

Hilal-e-Istaqlal, which was conferred upon to the people of Sialkot, who wrote a golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland near Sialkot during the September 06, 1965 Indo-Pak War.

On the occasion, the people of Sialkot reaffirmed the resolve to defend the country as they did in 1965 in the event of a similar threat in future.

The senior Pak Army officials also saluted the Shuhada and laid down floral wreaths at their graves in Sialkot, Daska and Chawinda during special ceremonies held here.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students of University of Sialkot and their teachers marched towards Sucheetgarh Zero Point along the Sialkot Working Boundary here Friday.

Executive Director Rehan Younas, Chairman Faisal Manzur, Registrar University of Sialkot Dr Zahur A. Sheikh jointly led the rally.

They laid floral wreaths there and expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people in landlocked Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They also paid homage to the Shuhada and Ghzais of Sep 06, 1965 Indo-Pak War.