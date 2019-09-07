Share:

Lahore - In a money laundering case against the Shehbaz Sharif family, a report regarding investigation of suspect Shoaib Qamar, an alleged employee of their companies, has been filed before an accountability court.

NAB report says that the suspect has been an employee in Sharif Group of Companies since 2012 and deployed at Sharif Dairy Farms. He has been accused of being involved in transferring of money in the accounts of the family members of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

Accused was summoned for time and again by the NAB authorities but he could not turn up, says the report. He is also involved in transaction of Sharif family’s companies, the report says. He played a key role in money laundering, it adds.

In another case, an accountability court extended the judicial remand of PTI’s Punjab Assembly member and ex-minister Sibtain Khan until September 20 in a Chiniot mining case.

Special Judge Accountability Court Jawadul Hassan adjourned the hearing until September 20 and directed officials concerned to produce the suspect on the expiry of the remand term.

Earlier, Sibtain Khan along with his two alleged accomplices was produced before the court including former secretary Mines and Minerals Department Imtiaz Ahmed, former Manager Operations and Planning Muhammad Aslam and former Chief Inspector Mines Abdul Sattar.

Sibtain Khan is accused of awarding illegal contract worth billions of rupees in Chiniot during his tenure as Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals in 2007.

Talking to the media after the case hearing outside the court, the ex-minister denied the allegations leveled by the accountability watchdog and said that the contracts were given after the end of their government and added he had evidence in his favour

Cop humiliation report

Junior duty officer ASI Asif Ali who was booked for abusing power and humiliating an elderly woman was presented to a magisterial court on Friday.

The elderly woman had reached the IG office from Muzaffargarh to meet the PSO to the IGP. Purani Anarkali police station filed the FIR against ASI Asif Ali on the report of SI Chaudhry Khalid. The FIR was registered Under Section 155c of the Pakistan Penal Code.

As per the FIR, 80-year-old woman namely Kundan reached the open court from Muzaffargarh. The ASI misbehaved with the woman on the gate of the IGP office. Meanwhile, the ASI misbehaved with her and also threw away the old woman’s stick, says the FIR.

During the case hearing, the prosecutor told the magistrate that the ASI abused his power by humiliating and misbehaving the elderly woman. The prosecutor submitted that departmental action be ordered against the accused.