ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 252.43 points (0.84 percent) to close at 30467.2 points. A total of 48,205,640 shares were traded compared to the trade of 146,537,210 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs2.429 billion compared to Rs 5.106 billion last day. Out of 300 companies, share prices of 156 companies recorded increase while 119 companies registered decrease whereas 25 companies remained stable in trading. The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 7,165,500 and price per share of Rs 17.73, World Call Telecom with a volume of 4,576,500 and price per share of Rs0.86 and Oil and Gas Dev. with a volume of 4,216,200 and price per share of Rs110.32. The top advancer was Nestle Pakistan with the increase of Rs108.75 per share, closing at Rs5899 while Colgate PalmXD was runner up with the increase of Rs86.54 per share, closing at Rs1900. The top decliners were Bhanero Tex with the decrease of Rs 38.10 per share, closing at Rs762 and Bata (Pak) with the decrease of Rs20 per share closing at Rs1200.