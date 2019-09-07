Share:

LAHORE - A rally was taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiris, led by Chief Operating Officer (COO) Akhtar Abbas Bharwana at Tevta Secretariat, on Friday. The participants held banners and placards and were chanting slogans against Indian government for atrocities meted out to Kashmiris in Occupied Valley. Addressing the rally Akthar Abbas Bharwana, said that India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris with use of brute force for long. He said independence was their birth right and Kashmiris were determined to shatter the shackles of Indian occupation.