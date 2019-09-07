LAHORE      -   A rally was taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiris, led  by Chief Operating Officer (COO) Akhtar Abbas Bharwana at Tevta Secretariat, on Friday.      The participants held banners and placards and were chanting  slogans against Indian government for atrocities meted out to  Kashmiris in Occupied Valley.  Addressing the rally Akthar Abbas Bharwana, said that India  could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris with use of brute force  for long.  He said independence was their birth right and Kashmiris  were determined to shatter the shackles of Indian occupation.