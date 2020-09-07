Share:

PESHAWAR - The KP Health Department on Sunday disclosed 93 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported from across the province during last 48 hours and said the total cases had surged to 36,591. The offi­cial data of coronavirus cases released here said that no death was reported from any part of the province dur­ing last 24 to 48 hours and until now 1255 people fell prey to the contagious disease. It said after recovery of 128 more patients the total recovered cases climbed to 34,377, however the active cases remained 959.