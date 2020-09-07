Share:

ISLAMABAD - Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has busted an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered 12 stolen cars worth around Rs. 20 million, a police spokesman said.

He said an ACLC team headed by Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali succeeded to bust a notorious gang of car lifters and nabbed three gangsters identified as its ring leader Zia-ul-Haq alias Bila, Farooq alias Babar and Master Ilyas. They confessed during preliminary investigation to lift cars from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as well as other districts of Punjab and later selling them in various areas of KhyberPakhtunkhwa. Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated his overall performance of ACLC police team and announced cash prize and commendation certificates for the team members.