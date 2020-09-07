Share:

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan says Pakistan’s valiant armed forces are well versed in protecting our borders and people, and are fully capable of defeating the enemy.

He was addressing the Martyrs’ Day ceremony held in Islamabad on Monday in connection with Air Force Day.

The Air Chief said today, we salute our martyrs and veterans for their determination, courage and spirit of sacrifice and renew our pledge that we will never allow any harm to our sacred homeland.

Highlighting the current situation in Kashmir, the Air Chief said we also express our solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been fighting against oppression and tyranny for seven decades.

To pay homage to the martyrs’, the Air Chief laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered "Fateha".

Earlier in the day, a wreath laying ceremony was also held at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, (Nishan-i-Haider) at Karachi.

Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, offered ‘Fateha’ and laid floral wreath at the grave of the Shaheed on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff.