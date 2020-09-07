Share:

islamabad - Beyonce received lots of love from her friends, family and fellow musicians on her 39th birthday.

Among those helping celebrate Queen Bey’s special day on Friday (Sept. 4) were the “Crazy in Love” singer’s former Destiny’s Child groupmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, who each penned touching tributes on Instagram.

“To my one who knows me, sometimes better than I know myself!” Rowland captioned a colorful photo of the two standing side-by-side in sparkling dresses. “YOU already know... Forever and ever babe! Happy Happy Birthday Love!”

Williams, meanwhile, shared an encouraging message alongside a black-and-white photo from Beyonce’s days as a student.

“Bey always gets people with the baby pics or younger year type pics, so I thought I’d do the same,” Williams wrote. “The awesome thing about this picture is that it causes me to reflect on how you KNEW who you wanted to be! You worked super hard and you are truly who you’ve always wanted to be!! I’m so honored to not only know who you’ve wanted to be as an artist and to experience that with you but an even greater joy to see the woman, sister and friend you continue to be!”

She added, “This pic can also serve as an encouragement of how everyone pretty much starts out the same way......there’s no way of dodging the corny school pictures unless you purposely skipped school picture day or maybe unfortunately not feeling well that day.”

In addition to birthday wishes from her friends, Bey also received a heartfelt tribute from her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, who shared an adorable video on Instagram of her daughter performing as a young girl.

“Happy Birthday to my forever little girl (in my head) from your biggest fan since your birth!! You have brought me soo much joy and have poured into me so much love and confidence. (yes confidence, at my lowest points you Solange, Kelly. And Angie booted me up and helped me remember my power)!!” Knowles-Lawson captioned the clip.

“I am so lucky to have you in my life. Keep being a light to so many and a warrior that keeps it moving forward even when some people don’t get you , some get it now , and some oh well !!! it takes them a lot longer but maybe they’ll get it next year. Some are slower than others! Happy Birthday Baby !!!”