islamabad - Brad Pitt is teaming up with a famous french family to launch a new business. According to a French newspaper, the Hollywood hunk is teaming up with Peters family to launch rosé Champagne house called Fleur de Miraval.

AFP reported that that it will be the only champagne house to produce only rosé. Pitt and his former wife Angelina Jolie had bought the Miraval winery in France in 2011.

Their brand was so popular that a magnum sold at a charity auction for $3,000, according to Fox News.