Brazil reported 447 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, while Mexico registered 232 over the past 24 hours, health authorities said late on Sunday.

In Brazil, the death toll reached 126,650, while confirmed cases surpassed 4.13 million with 14,521 new infections.

According to the Brazilian Health Ministry, over 3.31 million people have so far recovered from the virus in the Latin American country.

With a population of over 211 million, Brazil is seen as the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

While the government has been accused of not doing enough to stem the spread of the virus, Vice President Hamilton Mourao has defended its handling and instead blamed a lack of discipline among Brazilians for the failure of social distancing measures.

Brazil's vibrant financial center of Sao Paolo, with a population of nearly 46 million, is the most affected region in the country.