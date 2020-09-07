Share:

LAHORE - Head of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi called on the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office on Sunday.

Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi congratulated Usman Buzdar on the completion of two years of PTI government.

The Chief Minister told Maulana Tahir Ashrafi about the major projects of the Punjab government. Talking on the occasion, Buzdar said that the Punjab government appreciated the role of religious scholars for the promotion of religious harmony in the province as they had extended full cooperation during Muharram-ul-Haram to deal with religious bigotry. He also lauded the role of religious scholars in the war against extremism.

He said that no one will be allowed to spread sectarian and hateful content on social media. Buzdar said that he considered having meetings and consultation with religious scholars as an honour.

He said the Auqaf Department in Punjab was being made more vibrant. The government will ensure the provision of Sehat Insaf Card to the students and teachers of the madrassas, he added.