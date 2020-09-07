Share:

islamabad - Christina Aguilera is spending quality time with her family amid the release of Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan.

The 39-year-old pop star cozied up with her two kids -- Max, 12, and Summer, 6 -- on Friday (Sept. 4) to watch the premiere of the new Mulan on Disney+. The singer shared the experience with her fans by live-tweeting throughout the viewing. “My kids know about #Mulan, but they haven’t seen the live action version yet,” Aguilera wrote. “They’ve heard the music, they saw me recording it in the studio -- so it’s a beautiful thing to share that with my children now.”

Released in 1998, the original animated version of Mulan featured Aguilera’s breakout hit “Reflection,” which shot the then-teenaged singer to stardom on the strength of her powerful pipes.

More than 20 years later, Aguilera re-recorded the inspirational ballad for Disney’s (non-musical) 2020 iteration of Mulan. The long-awaited film’s soundtrack also features her original song “Loyal Brave True.”

While live-tweeting on Friday, Aguilera responded to a fan asking which version of “Reflection” she likes better.

“I am partial to the new version of Reflection for sure,” the singer wrote. “Although I look back and smile at the version I did as a teen...I can hear the youth of a girl who doesn’t fully know herself or the power of her instrument yet. I’ve gotten to know myself better over the past 20 years...”

Mulan hit Disney+ on Friday after being postponed multiple times from premiering in theaters due to the coronavirus pandemic.