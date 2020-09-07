Share:

South Africa recorded 1,633 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the nationwide caseload to 638,517, the health minister announced.

Zweli Mkhize said the country also registered 110 new deaths related to COVID-19, pushing total number of fatalities to 14,889.

The minister said the country’s recovery rate stands at 563,891 which translates to a recovery rate of 88%.

Mkhize said 3.8 million South Africans have been tested for the virus since it was first detected in the country in March. He added that nearly 17,000 people were tested in the country in the past 24 hours.

South Africa, which was the fifth most affected country globally, has now moved to the seventh place after Peru and Colombia surpassed it.