Pakistan on Monday has reported 3 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 298,903. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,345.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 394 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 130,671 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 97,226 in Punjab, 36,625 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,750 in Islamabad, 13,292 in Balochistan, 2,331 in Azad Kashmir and 3,008 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,423 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,210 in Punjab, 1,255 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 176 in Islamabad, 71 in GB and 65 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,778,689 coronavirus tests and 20,980 in last 24 hours. 286,016 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 534 patients are in critical condition.