Share:

MULTAN - Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that Defence Day was an important day in country’s history as our brave armed forces and masses achieved great victory against enemy.

We are thankful to Almighty Allah for this great victory. Our brave forces along with masses foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy. The provincial minister expressed these views in a special message on occasion of Defence Day.

The enemy faced humiliating defeat, he said and added that armed forces were our pride and the whole nation was standing by them. Every individual is ready to sacrifice for cause of dear homeland. The minister stated that Defence Day was being celebrated with zeal and zest at national level.

Armed forces ready to

defend every inch

of state: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that valiant armed forces of the country were fully prepared and ready to render any sacrifice for the defence of every inch of our motherland.

In a statement issued here on Sunday in connection with 6th September (Defence Day), Waseem Ahmed Khan said that country was blessed with strong and professional armed forces.

He said that every one of the country would stand by the armed forces to defend our homeland. He said that Defence Day was being celebrated to aware our next generation about the sacrifices of our armed forces they rendered for defence of the country. He said that our brave armed forces defeated evil designs of enemy on 6th September 1965 and added that armed forces were ready to repeat the same passion of sacrifice in case of any external threat.

The RPO paid rich tribute to the martyrs of armed forces and said they were the real heroes of the country.