Share:

LAHORE - A cycling track has been inaugurated at Jillani Park (Race Course). The cycling track was inaugurated by Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Asif Mehmood, Chairman PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani, VC PHA Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi and other PHA officials.

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mehmood said that if playgrounds are inhabited then hospitals will be deserted. Healthy activities can lay the foundation of a positive society.

He said that PHA has provided healthy activities to the citizens by constructing a cycling track in the race course.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, development works are being provided to the people in the provincial capital.

Minister for Livestock Hasnain said that holding healthy activities is PHA’s best endeavour.

The foundation of a healthy society can be laid by promoting sports activities. Chairman PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani said that sports activities have to be promoted so that a successful and healthy generation can grow.

He said that promotion of healthy activities would provide health life to the society. He further said that cycling track would also be inaugurated at Bagh-e-Jinnah on 10th. Promotion of healthy activities was essential to keep the youth away from drugs and crime.

Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said that a cycling track has been constructed around the cricket ground in Jillani Park.

PHA has also hired a specialist cycling trainer for the convenience of the citizens. On the occasion, DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that on the cycling track in the park, the citizens will be able to participate in healthy activities under the supervision of the trainer in the morning and evening hours.

While PHA is striving for the provision of SOPs in the parks, it is providing the best recreational facilities for the citizens.

PHA organizes ceremony regarding Defence Day

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Sunday organised a

ceremony to pay glowing tribute to the martyred soldiers and security forces of Pakistan in connection with Pakistan Defence Day, here at Liberty Roundabout.

Member Punjab Assembly Musaraat Jamshed Cheema, General Secretary Welfare Wing PTI Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi and the families of the martyrs participated in the ceremony.

On this occasion, MPA Musaraat Jamshed Cheema said that purpose of gathering was to pay tribute to the countries’ heroes, who rendered sacrifices for the safety of the country, adding that whole nation was standing by the Pakistan’s security forces.

She said that ‘Defence Day’ reminds us about unmatchable scarifies in 1965 war. She maintained “We all stand shoulder-by-shoulder with our army and security forces.”

PHA Chairman said that every developed and successful nation was always remembered their heroes. He added “We will defend our country till our last breath.” He also thanked all the participants and organizers of the event.