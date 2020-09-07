Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said our nation and armed forces offered unprecedented sacrifices and showed unmatched courage during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1965. They said the nation always stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan army to defend every inch of the homeland. They stated this in a message on the Defence day celebrated across the country on September 6 in commemoration of the sacrifice of martyrs of 1965 war. The speaker said this day reminded about perseverance of our army personnel who laid down their lives to protect the homeland.