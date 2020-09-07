Share:

KARACHI - The 55th Defence Day was observed on Sunday to commemorate the sacrifices of fallen heroes during the 1965 war with India and to renew the pledge to safeguard the country’s geographical and ideological boundaries in every situation and at all costs.

The day commenced with special prayers in mosques for the peace, prosperity and solidarity of the country and to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of their motherland.

Air Vice Marshal Shakeel Ghazanfar of Pakistan Air Force laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam and salutes country’s founder during celebrations to mark Defence Day.

A change of guards was also held at the Quaid’s mausoleum with Air Vice Marshal Shakeel Ghazanfar as the chief guest of the ceremony. A contingent of 46 cadets of the Pakistan Air Force Asghar Khan Academy took over guard duties.

As a part of the army celebrations on the day, Commander Karachi with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah laid wreaths at the Yadgar-i-Shuhada at Malir Garrison. Later both the corps commander and the Sindh chief minister met the families of martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, the Karachi corps commander said that the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs would not be forgotten. Later, they also visited the family of Major Moeez Maqsood and offered Fateha. Major Baig was among the four army personnel who had lost their lives in an improvised explosive device explosion in the Kharqamar area of North Waziristan’s tribal district in June this year. While the other four belonged to Hunza, Lakki Marwat and Chakwal, Major Baig belonged to Karachi.

The significance of the day was also highlighted at special gatherings of officers and men of the Pakistan Navy (PN) at all their units and establishments following the flag hoisting ceremony.

All ships and establishments were decorated and illuminated in accordance with naval tradition. Other activities of the day included various sports activities, declamation, quiz and national song competitions at the PN-administered schools and colleges. Meanwhile, in the Karachi harbour, there were fishing boats rallies and races organised by the PN. Similar events were also held in Ormara, Gwadar and other coastal areas of the country in connection with Defence Day celebrations. Earlier, in his message on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff paid rich tributes to the martyrs and ghazis who rendered immense sacrifices for the nation which stood united behind its soldiers, sailors and airmen.

“On this day, our valiant armed forces, through their sheer grit and resolve, routed the false ambitions of the enemy on all the three fronts,” he said.

Expressing complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren, the admiral said that Indian actions in Occupied Kashmir had endangered the peace of the whole region.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to support the just and rightful struggle of the Kashmiris on all fronts. He also called for a renewed pledge to work selflessly for a brighter and better tomorrow. “By anchoring our unswerving faith in Allah and drawing strength from the glorious traditions of our predecessors, we must commit to do our utmost to transform Pakistan into a prosperous and vibrant Islamic state,” he said.

PCG marks 55th Defense Day with due solemnity, reverence

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) marked the 55th Defence Day with due solemnity and reverence.

The day was observed to commemorate supreme sacrifices of Armed Forces, martyrs and national heroes who stood against the aggressor and numerically superior enemy with unprecedented display of unity and resolve during 1965 Indo-Pak War.

The day dawned with special prayers offered in all mosques for progress, integrity and prosperity of the country and particularly for the success of Kashmir struggle, expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Quran Khwani was held for eternal peace of martyrs of the 1965 war. Wreath laying ceremonies and Fateha Khawani were also held at martyrs memorials besides flag hoisting ceremonies at all Pakistan Coast Guards units and establishments. Commanding Officers of all units addressed special gatherings of officers and men and highlighted significance of the day.

Other activities of the day included various colourful sports activities and declamation / quiz / national songs competitions. Moreover, Defence Day Boats Race was held from Monora to Keamari at Marine Wing in which number of boats participated. Director General of Pakistan Coast Guards, Brigadier Saqib Qamar graced the occasion as Chief Guest of Defence Day Boat Race.

At the end of boat race, all fisherman appreciated the event and said that such activities should continue to be in future.

Meanwhile, the Defence of Pakistan Day was observed at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, (MUET), Jamshoro on Sunday where professors, faculty members and students paid rich tribute to 1965 war heroes.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili said September 06 is not only defence day but it is our martyrs day.

Addressing a defence day program organized at Varsity’s main auditorium, Dr. Uqaili said we should remember martyrs of Hazrat Qalandar Shahbaz’s shrine blast, innocent martyrs of Army Public School carnage and all those Pakistanis who had lost their lives in war against terrorism.

He said due to sacrifices of our brave soldiers and jawans, Pakistan had become protected and our future is enlightened.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Taha Hussain Ali, PVC SZAB campus Dr. Abdul Sami Qureshi, Registrar Prof. Abdul Waheed Umrani, all Deans, faculty members, students and others also attended the defence day ceremony to pay homage to our war heroes.