LAHORE - Defence Day was observed with national zeal and determination under the aegis of Pakistan Sunni Tehrik (ST), here on Sunday. A defence march was held which started from Lahore Press Club to the Punjab Assembly. A large number of people participated in the march. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans to express solidarity with Pak Army. ST central leaders Muhammad Shadab Raza Naqshbandi, Punjab president Dr Muhammad Shahid Hassan and others addressed the participants. They paid glowing tribute to Shuhada of Pak Army who sacrificed their lives for the motherland in 1965 war.