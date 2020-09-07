LAHORE - Defence Day was observed  with national zeal and determination under the aegis of Pakistan Sunni Tehrik (ST), here on Sunday. A defence march was held which started from Lahore Press Club to the Punjab Assembly. A large number of  people participated in  the march. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans to express solidarity with Pak Army. ST central leaders  Muhammad Shadab Raza Naqshbandi, Punjab president Dr Muhammad Shahid Hassan and others addressed the participants. They paid glowing tribute to Shuhada of Pak Army who sacrificed their lives for the motherland in 1965 war.

 