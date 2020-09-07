Share:

ISLAMABAD - Besides passage of five years, more than 300 officer of grade-16 and above have yet to submit their degrees for cross verification in Degree Verification Cell.

The cell was established in 2015 to ensure the transparent and prompt degree verification of its officer under the chairmanship of Secretary CDA board while Director General Administration, Director General Human Recourse Directorate (HRD) were its members. The cell was directed to complete the process within given timeframe.

The committee had directed all the officers and officials of the Authority to submit their academic credentials within week time so that same could be verified from the HEC and respective Boards.

However, according to official records, only 632 officers out of total 964 have submitted their degrees for verification in CDA while rest of the officers have never bothered to submit their degrees to the cell even after five years.

It is pertinent to mention here that some of the officers who were recruited by CDA in lower grades and then they were promoted to higher grades don’t have the degrees to submit but on the other hand there is a possibility that a number of officers are avoiding to submit their academic documents to avoid an adverse action.

Sources informed that there are so many discrepancies in the record of some officers as they were recruited either on fake degrees or on tempered degrees.

However, the degree verification cell is waiting for the submission of degrees from last many years and according to a letter written to Human Resource Directorate-I, it does not have the exact number of officers who did not submit their degrees so far.

The letter asked the HRD-I to tally the record of those who submitted their degrees and point out those officers who did not submit the degrees yet.

According to sources, the degrees of only 378 officers were verified by HEC while the degrees of 252 officers have yet to be authenticated by top education body. Furthermore, HEC also raised objections and observation on the degrees of 62 officers and asked them to appear personally before the commission with original documents.

It is quite unfortunate that the said process was initiated when the incumbent chairman Amir Ali Ahmed was the Member Administration of the CDA in 2015 but even after five years, still there is no sign of its conclusion.

Mr. Ahmed had directed to complete the process in July 2019 but it was also of no use as a large number of officers did not even bother to submit the degrees so far.