Share:

Karachi - Dell Technologies Pakistan and Muller & Phipps (M&P) have combined their strength to launch a unique aerial advertising campaign to create mass awareness about latest Dell Latitude Laptops. Under the campaign, an aircraft fully branded with Dell Technologies will do low flying all over Karachi during next five days for mass awareness about latest series of the Dell’s Latitude Laptops. The launching ceremony of this aerial advertising campaign-the first of its kind in Pakistan-was held here at Old Airport on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Country Manager of Dell Pakistan Naveed Siraj said that the Dell’s latest 10th Generation Latitude laptops would facilitate a large number of professionals from different fields who had been working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the Dell had the responsibility to provide highest performance laptops to people who chose to work from home or wanted to remain mobile while performing their duties.