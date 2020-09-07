Share:

Falling temperature and stagnant water everywhere after monsoon rains offer the best breeding places for the Aedes aegypti mosquito—the carrier of dengue virus. Dengue fever has started to raise its head across Punjab. The situation in the province is already complicated as health officials have reported 630 suspected cases of dengue fever in a day. It has yet to be determined that these patients are not corona patients. While the threat of coronavirus is still very much here, dengue fever can add to our woes.

While we are trying to contain one virus, another sparks up. This makes the public health situation precarious. The resurgence of dengue can be deadly for an already vulnerable country, both in regards to public health and economically. Therefore, all efforts must go into prevention. Dengue erupts every monsoon season, yet the provincial government’s failure to take any preventive measures against the breeding of dengue-carrying larvae is disappointing.

The government machinery must act before it is too late. The authorities can effectively control the dengue situation in the province with a few basic precautionary steps. This would entail ensuring proper drainage of water in all areas of Pakistan, discouraging outdoor activities and nationwide fumigation initiatives should be encouraged.

Likewise, running a public awareness drive on protection measures is one emergency step that is the need of the hour. Moreover, mobilising local communities and leadership to assist the government will help. Besides, health officials must ensure that the patients receive proper treatment so that no lives are lost due to the lack of medication.

Nevertheless, the government has curtailed the spread of the virus and overcome it in the past. Likewise, the suspected dengue cases must alarm the rest of the provinces. Any laxity shown while dealing with dengue spread can paralyse the public health infrastructure across the country that is already vulnerable and under excessive stress due to COVID-19.