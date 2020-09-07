Share:

FAISALABAD - The entire nation stands with Pak army to defend the motherland, said MPA/Chairman FDA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar.

Addressing a function organised by Islam Foundation to mark the Defence Day of Pakistan on Sunday, he said that jawans of Pak army laid down their lives and did not allow the enemy to occupy an inch of Pak territory.

The nation was proud of its army Jawans who fought bravely against Indian forces in 1965 war and defeated the enemy, he said and added that army Jawans were national assets and their sacrifices could not be forgotten.

He urged the nation to renew its pledge that it would always stand with the army for national solidarity, sovereignty and defence.

President Cloth Board Faisalabad Naseem Yousuf and others also spoke on the occasion.

Painting exhibition to mark Defence Day held

Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) on Sunday organised a painting exhibition at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium to mark the Defence Day.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarter Muhammad Khalid inaugurated the exhibition while Director FAC Dr Sofia Badar and others were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the ADC Headquarter said that Pak army presented unprecedented sacrifices for the sake of homeland due to which the defence of Pakistan had become invincible. He said, “Our forefathers have got the homeland after great sacrifices and now we should make a firm pledge on the Defence Day that we will not hesitate from any sacrifice, if needed for the protection of Pakistan.” He also paid tribute to the martyrs of 1965 war and said that their sacrifices would be remembered forever.