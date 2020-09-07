Share:

No doubt nature is a gift from God bestowed upon his creature to see and understand his dignity and magnificent art. Rainfall, snowfall and rainbow are some of the splendid facets of nature.

It refreshes the mood and enhances the creativity level of the individual. So many poets of ancient times were the lovers and worshipers of nature, among them William Wordsworth is a true example. His poem, Tintern Abbey, depicts unity among all animate and inanimate objects. Emerson says that nature is beautiful because it is alive, moving and reproductive.

In nature, we find growth and development in living things, contrasted with the static or deteriorating state of the vast majority of that which is man-made. When it rains, the beauty of trees and surrounding is flourishing mankind. The morning scene of rising sun and evening sunset gives the inner bliss of feat of the day. Nature reminds the slumbered beauty inside man if endeavoured to wakeup the earth will become a mighty place to live.

Nature understands human by its temperament and it has an enormous effect on its psyche. If it’s hot, man becomes irritated and if it’s cold, man feels blissful. To sum up, it’s prudent and quite clear that nature and human were together since the inception of the universe. It has zero discrimination and entertains all.

ZUBAIR AHMED RIND,

Jacobabad.