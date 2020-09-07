Share:

Attock - This government has honoured the constitutional right of the people of NA 56 Attock(consisting of TehsilJand,Pindigheb and Fatehjang) by giving approval of provision of gas facility to 25 villages and adjacent localities. This govt believes in provision of facilities to the people without considering their political affiliations. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this while talking to a select group of journalists at his residence in Attock. He said that NA 56 Attock had been ignored badly in the past by the so called leaders of the area who exploited the people for their vested interests but did nothing for the uplift of the area and prosperity of its people. Malik Amin said that now the people of this area which consists of tehsilJand,Pindigheb and Fatehjang will not be ignored and will be given their rights. He said that it is beyond comprehension that oil and gas companies have been working in the constituency since long but had neither given gas facility nor jobs to the youth of the area and said that now this injustice will not be done anymore.

Now these companies will be made bound to give gas facility and give jobs to the youth of the area, he added. While giving details of the villages for which government has allocated Rs1848.560million, he said that this mega project includes 12 villages of tehsilJand namely Ziarat, Parriot,Kharriot, Bela, BhandarLoharan, BhandarKaramsher, BhandarToda,BhandarTahlian, Jaba, Jaba,Thathi,Rangli and Uchri,three villages of tehsilPindigheb namely Surg,Maghian and Saidran and ten villages of tehsilFatehjang namely GhariHassu Khan, BhalSyedan, Burj,KharalaKhurd,Ajuwala,Chharat,KharalaKalan,Ferozwali, Makial,Gulial and adjoining areas. Malik Amin Aslam while replying a question said that this mega project will be completed in four phases. During the first phase, eight villages will be provided gas facility for which Rs560 million have been allocated, during the second phase four villages will be provided gas facility for which Rs540 million have been allocated, during the third phase, four villages will be provided gas facility for which Rs330 millionwere allocated and during the fourth phase nine villages will be provided gas facility for which Rs410 million have been allocated.

Replying yet another question, he said that he himself will visit all the tehsils of NA56 Attock to congratulate the people for this mega project and to know the problems faced by the people of Jand,Pindigheb and Fatehjang.