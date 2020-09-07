Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has stayed interior ministry order for deporting US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie, issued notices to interior ministry, DG FIA, others and sought reply from them.

IHC bench led by Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah took up the petition filed by Cynthia Ritchie for hearing Monday.

The court during the hearing of Cynthia Ritchie petition remarked Cynthia Ritchie should inform in writing with reference to all the allegations till next hearing. We will ensure complete justice is administered to her.