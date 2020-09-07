Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has given directions as order for law enforcement agencies to ensure the return of missing Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Additional Joint Director Sajid Gondal by September 17.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah gave his remarks while hearing a case related to the missing SECP official.

During the hearing, the IHC CJ slammed the government's failure to recover Gondal.

The judge asked the officials present whether they had any idea rgarding how the officials would react if a federal minister’s son went missing.

“Someone will have to accept responsibility in this case,” Justice Minallah stated at one point. He also asked the officials to tell the court about one case in which a missing person had been recovered by them.

“All efforts are being made for the recovery of Sajid Gondal,” the interior secretary offered in response to the judge.

“Is this a case of enforced disappearance?” questioned Justice Minallah to which the interior secretary replied to the court that they could not say anything on the matter yet.

“If there is no rule of law in the federal capital then what does this mean?” asked Justice Minallah.

“You should accept your failure,” insisted Justice Minallah as questioned Interior secretary. “This did not happen overnight; mis-governance led to this."

He reminded the secretary that he was standing in front of the court as a representative of the state.

“This is real corruption,” observed the judge.