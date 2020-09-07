Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday warned India not to make any mistake as Pakistan will never leave the Kashmiris alone.

The FM said that Kashmir is a globally recognised issue and Indian attempts to divert the world attention have failed.

“Pakistan will keep raising its voice at every forum and in every capital for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination,” he said in a tweet. His statement came as the nation celebrated Defence and Martyrs Day.

The foreign minister said that the fascist Indian government was killing and blinding innocent Kashmiris and systematically trying to change the demography of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to ensure a free Kashmir will continue to be strengthened despite the Indian government’s repeated attempts to get the issue of illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir removed from the UN Security Council agenda.

Meanwhile, a senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control on September 5, resulting in critical injuries to one innocent civilian.

Due to the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC, 19-year-old Muhammad Tariq s/o Ghulam Hussain, resident of Village Kirni, sustained critical injuries, said a foreign ministry statement.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fires, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed 2158 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 17 deaths and serious injuries to 168 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security, the statement said.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.