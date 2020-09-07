Share:

The pandemic has claimed over 883,000 lives worldwide so far, while the number of infected has surpassed 27 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. Numerous countries are re-introducing pandemic restrictions and quarantine measures due to new outbreaks.

While the US is still the most affected country (6.2 million infected, over 189,000 deaths), India has surpassed Brazil in terms of the overall number of infected, reaching 4.2 million cases. Brazil has confirmed 4.13 million incidents. At the same time, the death toll in India is 71,642, which is lower than in Brazil (126,650), according to fresh data from Johns Hopkins University and the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has recorded 4,204,613 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic, while Brazil, which now ranks third, has confirmed more than 4.13 million cases. The United States remains the worst-affected country with over 6.2 million confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.