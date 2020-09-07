Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari, paid visit to Taunsa Barrage to review the flood situation and arrangements on Sunday.

Talking to media persons, Irrigation minister said that the water level was gradually increasing at Taunsa Barrage.

He informed that 475,000 causec flood wave was passing through from there, adding that this barrage had the capacity of bearing ten lac cusec.

The Irrigation department teams were present at safety embankments along with machinery and monitoring the embankments round the clock and there was no worsening situation.

The safety embankments were being strengthened by placing stones where the water pressure was high.

Leghari said that the incumbent government was well aware about the miseries of flood affected people and the government was taking every possible step to provide relief.

Executive Engineer Taunsa Barrage briefed the minister about flood situation and arrangements there. MPA Ashraf Khan Rind, chief engineer DG Khan division and others were also present there.

Nation ready to render last drop of blood for guarding motherland

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen said that every citizen of the nation was ready to render last drop of blood for guarding motherland.

The DC expressed these views while flag hoisting ceremony held at Katchery chowk in connection with defence day.

The DC said that purpose of gathering here today was to aware and give message to world that Pakistani nation knew well how to defend the country.

Whole nation was standby the Pakistan Army and ready to render sacrifice whenever country needed. He paid rich tribute to martyrs of armed forces who rendered sacrifices for safety of the country.

Earlier, DC Amjad Shoaib Tareen hoisted flag while Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ehsan Ul Haq, CEO Health Kausar Haseen, district officials, civil society, PTI local chapter and others were also present.

Later, DC paid visit to houses of martyr soldiers hailing from Muzaffargarh, paid rich tribute and presented bouquet to heirs.