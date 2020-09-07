Share:

KANDHKOT - Irrigation Secretary Rafique Ahmed Buriro, accompanied by Chief Engineer Irrigation Masood Ahmed Seehar and Deputy Commissioner Kashmore Munawar Ali, visited various parts of Kashmore district on Sunday to inspect work on strengthening of the dykes. On the occasion, irrigation department officials briefed the secretary on the progress made so far. Later, talking to media persons, Rafique Ahmed Buriro said that the Sindh government, in collaboration with PDMA, had drawn up a flood contingency plan to prevent any possible breach of embankments due to surge in water levels owing to ongoing monsoon rains. He said in order to achieve that Works and Services department too had been assigned duties to oversee work on strengthening of the dykes. He told the media that relief camps would be set up along dykes. He further said that Irrigation Department as well as District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had been put on a high alert, and had been directed to complete the strengthening work on time. On the other hand, locals have complained of lack of proper security arrangements for the workers busy in strengthening the dykes, as lawless elements freely roam around, resort to firing and even kidnap people.