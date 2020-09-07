ISLAMABAD - A “PPP/PTI cooperation in earnest can do wonders to lift Karachi,” said President Dr. Arif Alvi in a tweet on Sunday, day after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Rs.1100 billion, three-year development plan for the port city.
“PPP/PTI cooperation in earnest can do wonders to lift my city out of misery. Now our test will be in implementation. We must understand that it is the people who matter,” the President said referring to the joint contribution to be made by both federal and provincial governments in the historic package under Karachi Transformation Plan. He said rains had devastated Karachi, which was the biggest tax payer of the country. “Reviving its economy rests on its infrastructure, its roads, water supply, rain drains & sewage.”
The president further noted that better solid waste handling and modernization of transport, through Karachi Central Railway (KCR) & Bus Rapid Transit systems (BRTs) had been crying out for attention.
According to details, the Rs1113 billion mega development package for Karachi under Karachi Transformation Plan included water supply projects of Rs.92 billion, sewage treatment Rs.141 billion, solid waste management, storm water drains clearance and resettlement Rs.267 billion, roads Rs.41 billion, and mass transit, rail and road transport Rs.572 billion. On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled in Karachi a massive Rs1100 billion three-year development plan for the city.