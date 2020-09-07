Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has slashed the sales tax on services on construction and allied services from 15 per cent to 2 per cent as part of relief initiative in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. A notification of Finance department issued here said that the provincial government in alignment with the federal construction support initiative has reduced the rate of tax for all types of construction including self-construction of residential houses or projects funded either under Annual Development Program (ADP) or Public Sector Development Program (PSDP). The initiative was aimed to give relief and promote the construction industry which was badly affected due to COVID-19 pandemic like other businesses, said Director General of KP Revenue Authority Fayyaz Ali Shah. He said the sales tax has been reduced from 15 to 2 per cent on a total 10 different services including the construction services sector, capital goods dealership services, equipment renting services, cargo services by railways, services of underwriters, indenting services, auction services, erection and commissioning services and quality assurance services.