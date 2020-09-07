Share:

An accountability court on Monday issued notices to five new accused in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi .

AC Judge Azam Khan resumed hearing in LNG case against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others. During the hearing Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appeared in the court.

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed the judge that the supplementary reference has been filed against Ex-PM Abbasi and other accused, adding they can obtain a copy of the reference if they want for perusal.

Former prime minister Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq and others are facing charges of corruption over awarding a LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer.