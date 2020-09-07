Share:

FAISALABAD - FIA Cyber Crime arrested a youth on the charge of blackmailing a girl. FIA spokesperson said on Sunday that Shama Nusrat resident of Amin Town filed a complaint, contending that Bilal Rasool was blackmailing her daughter for wicked purposes and he also uploaded objectionable pictures of the girl on social media. On the complaint, FIA Cyber Crime team headed by Assistant Director Shoaib Haroon conducted a raid and arrested the accused from a restaurant in Koh-e-Noor city. Further investigation was underway.