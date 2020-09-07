Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Central Information Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and MNA Nafisa Shah has regretted that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced package for Karachi only on Saturday, completely neglecting other parts of Sindh which are no less affected by the recent rains.

Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, she said the Sindh government was helping the rain-affected people by providing them ration, clean drinking water, tents and other necessary items.

PPP Senator Aajiz Dhamrah was also present on the occasion. She was of the view that Prime Minister Imran Khan was also supposed to visit other calamity-hit areas of the province and see the condition of the affectees, but he made them feel hopeless by not visiting their areas.

Nafisa Shah claimed that there was nothing different in the package announced by the prime minister for Karachi than what Sindh government had proposed for the city’s betterment.

She accused the federal government of not delivering despite having resources, adding people were feeling disillusioned because of this inaction on the part of the government. She said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other ministers had already visited the flood-affected areas of Mirpurkhas division and launched relief work there besides directing the officers concerned to ensure provision of food, mosquitoes nets, drinking water and ration to the affectees.