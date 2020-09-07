Share:

LAHORE - Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that 55 years ago it was proved that Pakistan’s defence was invincible. He added that the whole nation salutes those who sacrificed their lives for the dear homeland. Aleem said that the young men of the Army, Navy and Air Force are our national heroes and every Pakistani stands by their Armed Forces. Aleem Khan said that despite the numerical majority, those who gritted the enemy’s teeth and tied bombs to their bodies and lay down under tanks proved that there is no substitute for enthusiasm and fervour. He said that September 6, Defense Day and September 7, Air Force Day renew our commitment to protect the beloved homeland and today every Pakistani reiterates his pledge that if ever a difficult time comes, we will all join forces with Pakistan to fight the enemy. He said that today’s nuclear Pakistan is stronger than ever and a leaden wall for the enemy. He said that the country is in safe hands under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and In Sha Allah Pakistan will be stronger in the days to come. Talking on Defense Day, Abdul Aleem Khan said that today we should all pledge to move forward with mutual unity, solidarity and national unity and lay down our lives for this motherland and pay tributes those who sacrificed themselves on this beloved country.