Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the revised agreements with Independent Power Plants on new tariff of electricity would facilitate masses.

Addressing ground breaking ceremony of a 132KV grid station at Fatima Jinnah Town, in Multan, he said the agreements are almost in final stages.

The Foreign Minister said costly agreements were made with IPPs in the past which put heavy burden on masses but the incumbent government engaged the IPPs for revising the electricity tariff.